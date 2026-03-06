Allu Sirish Wedding: Inside Pictures From Nayanika Reddy's Pellikuturu Ceremony Attended By Allu Arjun & Sneha Reddy

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 06, 2026
Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy are getting married today in a grand ceremonial wedding on March 6.
The bride-to-be Nayanika Reddy recently dropped the inside moments from sacred wedding day ceremony which was attended by closed ones and family members.
Nayanika was spotted wearing a royal gold and maroon silk saree with opulent jewels.
The intimate ceremony was also attended by superstar Allu Arjun, his son and wife Sneha Reddy.
Allu Arjun wore a white bandhgala outfit, and his wife looked pretty in a royal blue and gold saree.
Nayanika Reddy posted alluring images of her from the ceremony, quoting, "You finally get to see me in a saree!"
Ahead of the reception, Allu Sirish celebrated his Pelli Koduku ceremony in an intimate traditional gathering at his family residence in Hyderabad.