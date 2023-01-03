All in One: Adding ginger to your diet will help you in these 10 ways

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 03, 2023

Ginger helps to combat diabetes. The aromatic herb reduces BMI and insulin levels.

Pexels

Ginger releases dopamine and serotonin to help fight mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. It also improves memory function by increasing the neurotransmitters in our brain.

Unsplash

Ginger helps to reduce blood pressure and acts as a natural calcium channel blocker and natural ACE inhibitor.

Unsplash

Adding ginger to your regular diet will help speed up the digestion process and empty your stomach more quickly.

Unsplash

Intake of ginger improves cough, lower fever, fight off infections, relieve headaches, and ease other symptoms associated with common colds and the flu.

Unsplash

Using ginger during the first three days of your menstrual cycle helps with pain relief, and the anti-inflammatory properties relieve the bloat that is common with PMS.

Unsplash

Ginger supplements can help significantly reduce body weight and waist to hip ratio.

Pexels

Ginger is a natural pain reliever. Anti-inflammatory properties in ginger reduce the pain associated with arthritis and increase joint mobility.

Freepik

Ginger provides powerful anti-inflammatory effects and helps reduce oxidative stress in the body.

Pexels

Ginger improves the health of your skin with antioxidants, as it protects the skin from UV rays and slows the breakdown of collagen, making the skin look younger.

Freepik