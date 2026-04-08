All Eyes On Dhurandhar Actress Sara Arjun As She Elevates Glam In Striking Metallic Gown By Manish Malhotra

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 08, 2026
Dhurandhar fame Sara Arjun stuns in a metallic gown from Manish Malhotra’s Inaya 2026 collection, bringing high-shine couture energy to the look.
The gown features a body-contouring fit that accentuates her frame, creating a sharp, structured yet fluid silhouette.
The outfit stands out with its finely pleated texture, adding depth, movement, and a luxe finish to the metallic fabric.
A twisted knot detail at the waist becomes the focal point, enhancing the drape and giving the ensemble a sculptural edge.
The collared neckline adds a power-dressing vibe, blending feminine elegance with a bold, tailored aesthetic.
Her hair is styled in a neat high ponytail, adding sharpness and keeping the overall look clean and modern.
She keeps accessories understated, allowing the metallic gown’s texture and design to take center stage.