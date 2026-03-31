Alaya F Stuns In ₹1.5 Lakh Shimmering Metallic Saree, Serves Modern Desi Glam

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 31, 2026
Alaya F is recently making headlines for her fashion aesthetics since she walked the Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 alongside actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin.
This time, Alaya serves high-glam elegance in a metallic grey saree from Vvani by Vani Vats, making a bold yet sophisticated statement.
The saree’s signature “single drop” drape adds a contemporary twist to the traditional silhouette, giving it a sleek finish.
The sleeveless blouse is a standout piece, featuring heavy embellishments and the deep neckline of the blouse adds a modern, sultry edge while still keeping the look elegant
The ₹1.5 lakh ensemble reflects couture craftsmanship. She pairs the look with statement earrings from Karishma Joolry.
Her soft, wavy hair adds a touch of effortless glamour while her makeup is kept dewy and radiant with defined eyes and nude lips.
At the Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, Alaya embraced a sporty-meets-glam aesthetic in a vibrant orange bralette layered under a cropped tee paired with bootcut denim jeans.