Alaya F Serves Summer Glam In A Textured Tie-Front Top & Matching Mini Skirt

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 07, 2026
Alaya F looked effortlessly stunning in an all-white textured co-ord set that perfectly blended comfort with high fashion.
The cropped tie-front top added a playful and youthful touch, highlighting her toned physique with confidence
The deep neckline and front-tie design added a hint of glamour while keeping the look elegant and fresh.
Alaya kept her accessories minimal, allowing the statement texture of the ensemble to take center stage.
Her matching mini skirt complemented the top beautifully, creating a coordinated and polished silhouette.
Her sleek side-parted hair styled in soft waves added sophistication and perfectly framed her face.
Fresh makeup with defined eyes, glowing skin, and nude lips enhanced her natural beauty without overpowering the look.