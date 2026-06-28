Alaya F Flaunts Sculpted Abs In Cropped Denim Jacket With Nothing Underneath, Serves Bold Fashion Goals In Head-Turning Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 28, 2026
Alaya embraced a bold denim-on-denim look that felt fresh, modern and effortlessly chic.
The cropped denim jacket perfectly highlighted her sculpted waist and toned abs, making them the focal point of the outfit.
Wearing the jacket without an inner layer added a confident, fashion-forward edge to the overall styling.
She paired it with oversized, relaxed-fit denim trousers, creating a striking contrast between the fitted top and voluminous bottoms.
Soft, voluminous hair with a side sweep balanced the structured denim look with effortless glamour.
A delicate body chain subtly accentuated her waistline without taking attention away from the outfit.
With Dewy makeup, softly defined eyes, Alaya let her confident pose, sculpted physique and statement denim ensemble do all the talking.