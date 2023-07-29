Akshata Murty Tops UK's Best Dressed for 2023 By Tatler; Check Full List

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2023

Akshata Murty, the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has bagged the top spot on Tatler magazine’s best dressed list in Britain for 2023

Yana Peel, Chanel’s global head of arts and culture ranked 2nd on the list

Lady Dalmeny ranked 3rd

The Marchioness of Chalmondeley

Dominic Sebag-Montefiore

Olivia Buckingham

Danielle De Niese

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice’s husband ranked 8th on the list

Bill Nighy the Love Actually star ranked 9th on the list

Sabine Getty

Thanks For Reading!

7 Alia Bhatt's Inspired Chiffon Sarees From Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani For That Graceful Look
Find out More