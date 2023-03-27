Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler turns 75

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 27, 2023
Happy birthday Steven Tyler! The Aerosmith lead singer turns 75 on March 26, 2023
The singer was born Steven Victor Tallirico in Manhattan, NY. The son of a music teacher, Tyler initially showed interest in drums, but went on to become one of the world's greatest, most colorful rock singers
Tyler was 21-years-old in 1970 when he formed the band Aerosmith with friend and guitarist, Joe Perry
With hits like 'Walk This Way' and 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing,' Aerosmith enjoyed worldwide success and filled stadiums
Rising several octaves to a high-pitched scream, his voice earned Tyler the nickname, 'Demon of Screamin'
In 1973, the debut album 'Aerosmith' was released with their first classic hit 'Dream On.' The album went close to reach the top of the charts
For all his colors, Steven Tyler is actually colour blind
Steven Tyler with his four children, Chelsea Tyler, Mia Tyler, Liv Tyler and Taj Tallarico, cradle Liv's baby bump at the 'Steven Tyler...Out on a Limb' show red carpet in 2016
