Aditi Rao Hydari Serves Boss Babe Energy In Burgundy Blazer Dress, Here’s What It Costs

By: Aanchal C | March 28, 2026
Aditi Rao Hydari brings major boss-lady energy in a power-packed burgundy ensemble that perfectly blends elegance with edge
The actress slipped into a chic mini dress featuring an intricately embellished collar and a relaxed silhouette
Layering it right, Aditi paired the look with a matching oversized blazer, giving the outfit a power-dressing vibe
The outfit, from Rosani, comes with a luxe price tag, with ₹16,000 for the dress and ₹18,000 for the blazer, totalling ₹34,000
Elevating the glam, she styled the look with stacked diamond jewellery, including studs, edgy ear cuffs and a bold ring
Keeping the colour story cohesive, she added burgundy Jimmy Choo heels and a matching statement bag, tying the entire look together seamlessly
Her beauty look stayed fresh and radiant with dewy skin, soft blush, muted eyes and nude lips, while her hair was kept in a sleek bun with soft bangs
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