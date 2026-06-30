Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes Quiet Luxury In Flared Mini Skirt & Embroidered Suede Jacket At London Event

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 30, 2026
Aditi Rao Hydari embraces soft, feminine fashion in a pastel co-ord featuring a structured suede jacket and a flared mini skirt from Ritika Mirchandani's SS26 collection.
The blush-toned jacket steals the spotlight with intricate tonal floral embroidery, adding texture and understated luxury to the ensemble.
She pairs it with a powder blue flared skirt adorned with delicate floral prints, creating a graceful contrast while adding playful movement.
The pastel colour palette gives the outfit a fresh, romantic vibe that feels elegant without being overpowering.
Aditi keeps her accessories minimal with dainty pearl drop earrings, allowing the craftsmanship of the outfit to remain the focal point.
Her beauty look is equally subtle, featuring radiant skin, softly defined eyes, nude lips, and naturally groomed brows.
The fitted jacket beautifully defines her silhouette, while the flared skirt adds a youthful and effortless touch.