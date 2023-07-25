A Natural High: 7 Dopamine-Boosting Activities For A Joyful Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 25, 2023
Dopamine: is a chemical messenger in your brain that governs motivation, movement, memory, mood, sleep, and behaviour regulation. It is central to the brain's reward system. It rewards you whenever you engage in a beneficial behaviour and motivates you to repeat the behaviour
Every time we do something enjoyable, dopamine is released in our brain. However, engaging in vices like alcohol or recreational drugs also causes dopamine to be released into the brain. This is why the chemical messenger has been closely linked to addiction but it is better to get addicted to real dopamine by engaging in these 7 activities
Experience new things
Love the people around you
Focus on your passion and create & achieve small goals; challenge yourself
Listen to music
Making a difference wherever you can
Moving your body, dance in the kitchen
Maximize time spent in nature: helps reduce stress, anxiety, and depression through multiple pathways, including increased secretion of feel-good neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine
Thanks For Reading!