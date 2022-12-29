9 women scions who are at the frontline of their family business

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 29, 2022
Manasi Tata, daughter-in-law of Tata Groups has been appointed by Kirloskar Systems to the board of directors of its joint venture firms. Manasi, the Gen Next inheritor in business, entrepreneur, and sole heir to industrialist Vikram Kirloskar's business conglomerate, is the proud scion of one of India's oldest, most established, and most reputed business families. Manasi has been completely involved in the family business
Last year, daughter of Reliance Industries owner Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani joined her father at the Reliance annual general meeting in Mumbai
Across India Inc, more and more women scions can be seen at the frontline of their family business. There are some who have made a mark: like Nisa Godrej and Tanya Dubash at the Godrej Group. There are some who are asserting themselves: like Radhika Piramal, the 34-year-old, Harvard-educated managing director of VIP Industries
Chauhan sisters, Schauna and Nadia Chauhan of Parle: Daughters of the company's Founder and Executive Chairman Prakash Chauhan, both were inducted into the business early. Schauna is the CEO and in charge of overall operations while Nadia is joint managing director and chief marketing officer at Parle Agro. Schauna handles all the operations—production and logistics— while Nadia brings the marketing mettle
Nyrika Holkar, executive director at Godrej & Boyce: Nyrika leads Digital Strategy, Brand, Legal and M&A for G&B and its subsidiaries. A qualified solicitor, Nyrika is responsible for the company’s global legal strategy including supervising commercial contracts, structuring M&A transactions as well as the protection and enhancement of the organisation’s intellectual property across its 14 businesses
Tara Singh Vachani heads Max India Foundation Tara Singh Vachani is the Chief Executive Officer of Antara Senior Living, a subsidiary of the Max India Group. She has also worked with the Corporate Development team at Max India Ltd and also engaged in philanthropy through her involvement with Max India Foundation. Tara has a diverse academic background and learning, she majored in Politics and South Asian studies at the National University of Singapore
Farah Malik Bhanji of Metro Brands Farah Malik Bhanji is a third-generation entrepreneur who’s grown up around the business of shoes. She’s a Finance and Mathematics graduate from the University of Texas with more than two decades of industry experience in footwear retailing. She joined the family business as a young undergraduate in the year 2000
Vinati Saraf Mutreja of Vinati Organics: She joined the family business Vinati Organic Ltd (VOL) of her father in 2006. Apparently, after Vinati’s joining in 2006, the revenues of the company raised from Rs 66 crore to Rs 1,000 crore. Later, VOL went on to be listed by Forbes as one of Asia’s best 200 Billion Dollar companies under the leadership of Vinati Saraf Mutreja. Vinati Saraf Mutreja is the MD & CEO of Vinati Organics Limited
Lakshmi Venu At 31, Lakshmi Venu was gravitated towards the businesses managed by her father, Venu Srinivasan—auto-component company Sundaram-Clayton and two-wheeler firm TVS Motor. In 2010, Lakshmi was inducted as director-strategy and whole-time director of Sundaram-Clayton. In May 2011, she was also made vice-president in charge of global business strategy at Sundaram-Clayton