9 Unusual chocolate flavours you need to try

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 19, 2023
Banarasi Paan might sound weird, but doesn't taste that bad. The dark chocolate mixed with Paan leaves, fennel, cherry, cardamon with natural rose elixir brings in that rich flavour of the chocolate
Green Tea KitKat is a really nice combination that you should definitely try in your next trip to Thailand and Japan
Its heaven for gin lovers! This unusual yet sinful combo is infused with the citrusy, pine-like freshness of juniper berry oil and ginger
Chai Chocolate by Dagoba is something every Indian will love
Salt Chocolate is much loved flavour across the world, even though not a fan favourite in India. There are loads of salt chocolate bars in the market
Naviluna has taken the classic combo a notch higher with the addition of pineapple and vanilla. You should definitely try this combination for the sweet and tangy fruit flavour along with the chocolate
Artisanté's Tiramisu Chocolate blend the favourite dessert with chocolate. This white caramelised chocolate offers an unique toffee-forward flavour with an added strong shot of espresso
Sweet Potato KitKat is something you will find in Japan. The Japanese took their love for the root one step further with this purple sweet potato chocolate
Chili and Chocolate ?? Nothing to be shocked. Chili flavoured chocolate is something we all should try
