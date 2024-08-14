9 Times Hardik Pandya's Rumoured Girlfriend Jasmin Walia Grabbed Eyeballs With Her Bikini Looks

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 14, 2024
Jasmin Walia, a British singer, is not just popular for her powerful vocals but also for her effortless fashion, which is dominated by chic bikinis
All images from jasmine Walia's Instagram
Her staple style includes a classic white bikini look complemented by gold chains and statement earrings
For a stylish beach show, she prefers swimsuits with striking cut-out patterns
In a sizzling red bikini, the Bom Diggy Diggy singer oozed boldness by the beach. She paired the red look with gold accessories
Apart from minimal style, she also loves to wear metallic swimsuits and vibrant tropical swimwear
The singer-actress is now rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya after the citizens noticed the two posing at the exact same location in vacation posts from Greece
Hardik and Jasmin recently started following each other on Instagram, where fans noticed they also liked each other's recent posts
Jasmin is a popular singer who has sung many hit songs in English, Hindi, and even in Punjabi
Born in Essex, United Kingdom, she started singing when she was just seven years old
