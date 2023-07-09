9 Things Women Do That Make Men Feel insecure

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
You're just jealous: jealousy in a relationship is normal. And instead of trying to understand him, if you tell him he is jealous, it's really putting him off
You are not doing it right (in the bedroom): Men, in general like to perform well. To put their sexual performance into cause can really make them feel insecure and hurt them
I would have, if you weren't: If you are holding things back that you would like to do it and you feel your partner is holding you back, then you should think about the relationship again
All men are same: It's a big NO. Generalising is never a decent choice. Comparing your partner to other men will make him feel like he's got nothing going for him. It will make him feel that he is disappointing you leading him to feel, he is never up to your standards
My guy friend is awesome: It's fine you have male friends but constantly talking about how amazing your best friend is and how much you like spending time with him, will make your partner feel insecure
You should be earning more: This statement will make you come across greedy and also make him feel insecure
My father or brother can help: This shows that you don't trust your man enough. He would think you need someone to get your things done and he isn't up to the mark – a reason for insecurity
Maybe we can break up: If you show up this possibility of breaking up is not healthy for the relationship. If every argument ends with 'let's break up', will create issues in your relationship
Bringing up ex: Comparing your man with other is bad, and bringing up ex in between the conversations is even worse. Remove this word from your dictionary
Thanks For Reading!