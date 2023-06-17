9 Life-Changing Habits That Will Completely Transform You By December 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
Waking up early is a must as it gives you more time to focus on your career and health goals
Writing down your thoughts before bed is a really great practice, as that will help you improve your sleep quality as well
Learning an online skill 30 minutes a day will help you get ahead in career
Spend 1 hour a day exercising for better physical and mental health
Drink Water with every meal to stay hydrated and recover after physical exercise
Sit in silence 10 minutes a day to practice mindfulness and give your mind a break
Create a proper sleep schedule for better recovery, health and mood in general
Take a 30 minutes walk in nature to imrove your mood and get over anxiety
Read 10 pages a day will increase your focus, knowledge and self-confidence
