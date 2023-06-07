9 health myths you need to stop following right now

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
Myths have been sticking around in our lives in many ways but when it comes to food, they have become part of our belief system despite being proven wrong by scientists. Here are seven long-standing myths that probably you should eliminate from your life
Organic food has no pesticides: No farmer can give this guaranty, for even wind and water too can contaminate organic food with pesticides. In fact, synthetic pesticides are way more toxin free than the organic counterparts
Five second rule allows you to pick the food you have dropped and eat: No, it doesn't. There no way the food can be on the floor without risking contamination of germs even if its for a second
You can't go swimming just after eating: If you go for swimming in less than one hour of eating, you will experience cramps, which is not true. In fact, risk of suffering a cramp if you swim after eating is low
Eggs are unhealthy: One of the popular belief about eggs is that they increase cholesterol in your body. However, eating up to 12 eggs per week is not bad for your health. Eggs don't increase cholesterol, blood pressure or blood sugar
Chewing gum will stay in your stomach if you swallow it: In reality, gum is expelled pretty quickly, though it takes a bit longer to make its way through our digestive system. I you swallow it with sunflower seed or coin, it may stay longer
TV damages your eyes: Many parents worry that sitting close to the TV will damage their child's eyes. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, it doesn't damage your eyes, but can cause eyestrain
If you use antiperspirants it can cause breast cancer: It is believed that antiperspirants stop your body from getting rid of toxins, therefore your risk of suffering from breast cancer increases. There's no link between the use of antiperspirants and breast cancer
Vaccines weaken your immune system: Children receive more vaccine and their immune system is not weaker or at risk of getting infections
Chocolate is a powerful aphrodisiac (food that arouses the sexual instinct): This sweet has no such effect. At best, this sweet treat may only have a psychological effect on libido
