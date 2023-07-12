Mission Impossible: 9 Exotic Locations Across The World Where Tom Cruise Shot For The Popular Franchise

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023
Tom Cruise' iconic rock climbing scene from Mission: Impossible II (2000) was filmed at the Dead Horse Point State Park, USA
The iconic Vienna Opera House in Vienna, Austria featured in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)
Spanish Steps, Rome is part of Tom Cruise' latest installment Mission: Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)
The thrilling helicopter sequences from the the Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) was filmed at Queenstown, New Zealand
The Liechtenstein Palace located in Prague, Czech Republic featured in Mission: Impossible (1996)
Many locations from London, UK have featured in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)
Burj Khalifa, Dubai featured in the Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011), when Tom Cruise scaled the tallest building in the world
Kylling Bridge, Norway is part of Tom Cruise' latest installment Mission: Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)
Louvre, Abu Dhabi has featured in the latest installement of the series- Mission: Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)
Venice, Italy is another prominent location in Mission: Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)
