9 Effective Home Remedies To End Snoring

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 01, 2023
Change your sleeping position: Elevate your head while sleeping. This will maintain the soft tissues at the back of the throat allowing the airway. Use extra pillows or design adjustable bed to keep your head slightly elevated
No smoking: Smoking can irritate the membranes in the nose and through, leading to congestion which can worsen snoring. Quit smoking which will improve snoring as well as your overall respiratory health
Peppermint Oil: Rub a few drops of diluted peppermint oil on your chest before bedtime to ease breathing and reduce snoring
Stay hydrated: Dehydration can lead to the secretion of thicker mucus in the nasal passages and throat, which can exacerbate snoring. Ensure you drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep the mucus thin and prevent snoring
Sleep on side: Sleeping on your side will keep the airway open and help minimize snoring
No sedatives or alcohol before bedtime: These can relax the muscles in the throat which can increase snoring. Avoid consuming substance a few hours before going to bed
Nasal strips: You can apply these strips outside the nose to widen the nasal passages. Using a saline nasal rinse before bedtime can help clear congestion and reduce snoring
Steam inhalation: This can help moisten the nasal passage and reduce congestion. It will make the breathing easier and snoring will reduce. Take a bowl of hot water, cover your head with towel and inhale the steam for a few minutes
Healthy weight: Obesity can cause snoring. Excess weight can put pressure on the airways causing them to narrow. Exercise regularly and have a balanced diet
