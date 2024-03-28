9 Earring Designs For Every Indian Girl, From Traditional To Experimental, Here Is The Evergreen List Of Dazzling Options

By: Mariyam Usmani | March 28, 2024
1. Hoops: The hoop earring dangles like Johnny Cash's 'ring of fire' to deck your ear-sense! From Africa to Asia, the evergreen trend of wearing hoops never fails to beautify pretty outfits with simplicity and bold grace.
2. Jhumke: The earring treasure box is dull without the traditional Indian Jhumke. Currently, various designs of the gregarious Jhumke are available to enhance your look during festive and special events.
3. Bohemian Feather Earring: The feather earring is another must-have thing to dazzle the bohemian wish of flying in the dream sky. You can try multicolored feathers that go with various attires.
4. Clay Earring: If you are more inclined towards environment-friendly and sustainable options, vibrant clay earrings are an amazing way to nail the fashion game.
5. Fabric Earring: While fabric earring is always a 'win-win' thing to enhance the daily look. You can easily customise them with your favourite prints.
6. Mirror Earring: Mirrors come with reflective magic to define your expressive dreams. Become truthful like a mirror, and then wear a mirror to reward this trait.
7. Earring With Lari: A chic conventional earring with delicate 'lari' is matchless to rock the happy celebrations.
8. Cute Floral Earring: Wearing cute emojis or blooming flowers is always good with tops and kurta to manifest positive vibes.
9. Crochet Earring: You should also try crochet earrings, that are light and cosy enough to adorn the art of listening.