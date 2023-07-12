9 Bizarre Pani Puri Flavours That Will Blow Your Mind

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023
Aamras Pani Puri became a viral hit amongst people this summer
Thumbs Up Pani Puri is an unique flavour available exclusively in Kolkata
Shawarma Pani Puri is a unique offering from Surat that will definitely confuse your tastebuds
Maggi Pani Puri was a trend last year that surprised everyone
Chocolate Pani Puri is a fusion food that actually is liked by many
Ice Cream Pani Pur available in Nashik is another fusion food that one cannot forget
Kadhi Pani Puri from Ahmedabad is another bizarre combination
Egg Pani Puri from Surat is a bizarre combination that will confuse your taste buds for sure
Ice Pani Puri is a fusion food that will remind you of the childhood ice goolas
