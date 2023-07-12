9 Bizarre Pani Puri Flavours That Will Blow Your Mind

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023

Aamras Pani Puri became a viral hit amongst people this summer

Thumbs Up Pani Puri is an unique flavour available exclusively in Kolkata

Shawarma Pani Puri is a unique offering from Surat that will definitely confuse your tastebuds

Maggi Pani Puri was a trend last year that surprised everyone

Chocolate Pani Puri is a fusion food that actually is liked by many

Ice Cream Pani Pur available in Nashik is another fusion food that one cannot forget

Kadhi Pani Puri from Ahmedabad is another bizarre combination

Egg Pani Puri from Surat is a bizarre combination that will confuse your taste buds for sure

Ice Pani Puri is a fusion food that will remind you of the childhood ice goolas

