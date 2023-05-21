8 ways to heal your emotional pain after a miscarriage

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 21, 2023
Miscarriage is a tragic loss that can make you feel alone and helpless. It may seem hard to rediscover joy and happiness again after such a horrible experience, yet it is possible. Dr Pritika Gonsalves, Psychologist at Humm Care says experiencing happiness following a miscarriage is conceivable
“Despite the fact that it takes time, support, and self-care, it's critical to remember that you're not going through this alone The most crucial thing is to have faith in the future and believe that things will improve,” says Dr Gonsalves and suggests a few quick ways that support happiness after a miscarriage
Allowing oneself to grieve is crucial if you want to properly process your loss. Allow yourself to experience the feelings that are associated with the experience. Although it could take some time, it's essential to complete this step in order to proceed
Join a support group or look for expert assistance. Don't be scared to ask for help from those who are close to you. Having a support system might make you feel less alone and give you the motivation to continue
Self-Care: After a loss, it's simple to overlook the importance of taking care of oneself. Be sure to eat healthfully, get enough sleep, and exercise frequently. Taking care of your physical well-being can improve your mental and emotional wellness
Focus on the now: Keep your attention on the here and now and try not to think about the past or the future. Consider the present and take each day as it comes. This might assist you in remaining mindful and valuing the little things in life
Allow yourself to feel joyful: It's alright to experience joy once more. You don't need to feel bad if you're happy after a miscarriage. Don't let your grief overtake you; instead, cherish the positive times in your life
Discover your mission: By looking for anything that motivates you. This could involve anything from taking up a new skill or line of work to volunteering. You can discover meaning in life and something to look forward to by having a sense of purpose
Finding closure: After a loss can be challenging but it is necessary to go on. Consider making a memorial or planting a tree as a way to honour the memory of your lost child
Have faith. Faith can help you discover strength and comfort during tough times. Find a means to feel calm and at ease, whether it is through spirituality or prayer
