8 unique installations from India's first pop art gallery

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 09, 2023
India's first pop art gallery; Designera is a platform for emerging artists and provide them with all the creative support and tools canvas
'Positivi-tea' by Amit Badgu: A cup of tea is closely linked to feelings of calmness and tranquillity, and a bright start to a new day. The artist forms a close link between a cup of tea and positive affirmations
Starry Starry Night By Pranish Mhatre & Anuradha Bhandare: With the time-travelling art astronaut carrying Van Gogh’s iconic Starry Night, it brings together the pop-art astronaut and the traditional starry night
Art Going Bananas By Pravin Khambal: Minion in a Louis Vuitton dungaree while holding a golden banana
The Thinker’s Resolve by Ketan Kute
Richie Rich’s Fly High Club by Pranish Mhatre
The Starlet Experimentation by Aditi Nikam
'The Sweetest Touch'
Thanks For Reading!