8 Unique homeware that will make your guest say 'Wow'

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 22, 2023

With festive season around, the collection of cushions, copper bottles and tumblers, diaries, etc. is designed thoughtfully to highlight Singapore’s old-world charm of the Peranakan neighbourhoods, the Batik-inspired motifs and the vibrancy of the tile art

All pics courtesy: Chumbak

This home range is handcrafted by local Indian artisans

You can make your guest say 'Wow' when they visit you, and get food served in trays and tumblers by bringing home this artistic collection

Who wouldn't like to drink water in so beautifully designed tumbler? This will definitely, leave your guest in awe

These coasters will make your welcoming home experience for guests, a memorable one

You can go for wall plates for your gallery wall

Or you can unwind in the comfort of peranakan art inspired cushions

A diary like this could be a perfect gifting option for others and also, yourself

