8 Unique homeware that will make your guest say 'Wow'

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 22, 2023
With festive season around, the collection of cushions, copper bottles and tumblers, diaries, etc. is designed thoughtfully to highlight Singapore’s old-world charm of the Peranakan neighbourhoods, the Batik-inspired motifs and the vibrancy of the tile art
All pics courtesy: Chumbak
This home range is handcrafted by local Indian artisans
You can make your guest say 'Wow' when they visit you, and get food served in trays and tumblers by bringing home this artistic collection
Who wouldn't like to drink water in so beautifully designed tumbler? This will definitely, leave your guest in awe
These coasters will make your welcoming home experience for guests, a memorable one
You can go for wall plates for your gallery wall
Or you can unwind in the comfort of peranakan art inspired cushions
A diary like this could be a perfect gifting option for others and also, yourself
