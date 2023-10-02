8 Toxic Parenting Phrases To Avoid At All Costs

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 02, 2023
A child is a Child! Stop criticising a child for acting a certain way. Talk to them and make them understand their mistakes, than just cricitising them
Making hollow promises to a child is something that will make a chid disconnect from the parent on the long run
Making unhealthy comparisons is something we all should stop. This is crucial for parents, you need to stop comparing your kids with each other or other kids in school. This constant comparison will just lead to the child being depressed in the long run
We all have our bad days, and raising a kid is not easy. But that doesn't allow you to use offensive words and statements to your kids. This will result in negativity for both you and your child. If the child has done something wrong, talk to them instead of just shouting
Brining a child to this world was your decision, so stop complaining about the difficulties of raising a child. This is something every parent needs to get straight!
Your child is not your wish fulfilling machine, stop burdening them with your dreams and aspirations. Making selfish wishes is something parents need to stop
Criticism of a child's physical appearance is going to effect their self confidence. You of all the people, need to be supportive of your kid instead of criticising
Threatening to leave your child is the worst nightmare for any kid. Doi not threaten them that will lead them to depression
Thanks For Reading!