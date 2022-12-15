8 Top celebrity brand ambassadors dropped by the brands due to controversies

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 15, 2022
Pathan Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug-related case, following which 'Byju' decided to take all ads featuring the actor off air. The ed-tech startup took the call soon after ‘Boycott Byju’s’ started trending on Twitter
In 2012, 'Nivea' signed singer-diva Rihanna but they soon had to drop her for being too sexy for the brand's family image and ended its association with her
Tennis’ former world No 1 Maria Sharapova failed a drug test in 2016 and was suspended from the game for using meldonium. 'Nike' and 'Porsche' then cut off their partnerships with the star, and Tag 'Heuer' suspended negotiations to extend her contract as well
Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan: In 2015, 'Snapdeal' cut him off for making a comment suggesting that he didn’t feel safe in India and he was also removed from the ambassador for the government’s ‘Incredible India’ tourism campaign
Singer-rapper Akon shared a profitable relationship with 'Verizon'. During a show in Trinidad, Akon pulled a 15-year-old fan on stage and simulated sex with her. That was controversial enough for Verizon to drop Akon and end a $2 million deal
'Coca-Cola' dropped Bollywood actor Salman Khan ending 4-year deal in 2016 due to his support to Pak artists and for his rape remark during a film promotion among other controversies
British model, Kate Moss became one of the highest-paid models known for her size zero fashion. 'Chanel', 'Burberry' and 'H&M' pulled their contract with her after she was allegedly caught snorting cocaine in 2005
Successful American swimmer, Michael Phelps's picture of smoking cannabis emerged in a newspaper in 2009. Cereal brand 'Kellogg's' said they would not be renewing their contract with him as his behaviour was not consistent with the image of the brand
