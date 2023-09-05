8 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan Inspired Festive Glamour With Ethnic Outfits

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a style icon. The diva knows how to slay in western as well as ethnic outfits. With festive season around, you can take inspiration from the 'Jaane Jaan' actress on how to slay in saree, lehenga and kurtas
Wear a lehenga with border work and stye a dupatta on it to look royal. Wear matching ethnic accessories like choker and long earrings
Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked the sequin saree which she paired with a matching metallic sleeveless blouse that featured a deep V neckline. She opted for a double-layered Polki necklace. You can opt for this look as well. Opting for a sequin saree will never disappoint you
A silk saree in single bright colour could be an ideal pick for the newly married brides for the festive events
A white lehenga choli with mirror work is perfect for any festive occasion whether be it Janmashtami or Ganeshotsav or Eid
A saree with large polka dots and long earrings with bindi and bold eye makeup can look good in upcoming Ganpati Festival
Organza saree is for all those women who like to stay simple and effortlessly stylish. You can tie your hair in a braid
A kurta in hues like magenta, orange, bright blue and yellow with intricate sequin, zari embroidery on neckline and stylish scalloped sleeves could be an ideal pick during this festive season. You can go for a palazzo or a chudidar salwar beneath it with contrasting dupatta. Long earrings and minimal makeup is all you need to complete the look
