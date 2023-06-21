8 Teas That You Should Consume For A Better Health This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
Cinnamon Tea is perfect to cure sore throat
Honey Lemon Tea is perfect to consume if you have common cold
Chamomile Tea should be consumed if you are suffering from Insomnia
Turmeric Ginger Tea is perfect for the people who suffer from Sinus Infection
Peppermint Tea should be consumed if you are feeling bloated
Green Tea is the most common tea consumed by people for weightloss, but is effective for treating acne too
Basil Tea should be consumed by people who suffer from anxiety
Ginger Tea is anothe tea that is popular among people and is perfect to treat headache
