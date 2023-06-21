8 Teas That You Should Consume For A Better Health This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023

Cinnamon Tea is perfect to cure sore throat

Honey Lemon Tea is perfect to consume if you have common cold

Chamomile Tea should be consumed if you are suffering from Insomnia

Turmeric Ginger Tea is perfect for the people who suffer from Sinus Infection

Peppermint Tea should be consumed if you are feeling bloated

Green Tea is the most common tea consumed by people for weightloss, but is effective for treating acne too

Basil Tea should be consumed by people who suffer from anxiety

Ginger Tea is anothe tea that is popular among people and is perfect to treat headache

