8 Street Food Dishes You Shouldn't Miss When In Delhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2023
Daulat Ki Chaat: Daulat Ki Chaat is a magical concoction that involves milk and cream (and if legend is to be believed, a full moon night). The result is a light-as-air dish topped with kesar, khoya and sometimes nuts
Gol Gappe: Head to Bangali Market for mouth watering Gol Gappe
Momos: We bet you have never had Momos like in Cannaught Place before
Dahi Bhalle: This typical North Indian chaat is best eaten in Delhi. Bangali Market is the place for you
Chole Kulcha: Chole Kulche from Gole Hatti in Fatehpuri (Purani Dilli) is all about the traditional Pakistani (pre-partition) flavor
Soya Malai Chaap: Sardar Ji Malai Chaap Wale's Soya Malai Chaap is a must try
Paranthe: If there's one place in Delhi that is known for its paratha, it is the Paranthe Wali Gali. The lane, filled with shops selling parathas, is a must-visit for street food lovers
Chole Bhature: Famous everywhere in North India, chole bhature was invented in Delhi in the 1940s. ou can easily find chole bhature at most street food joints in Delhi
