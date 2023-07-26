8 Street Food Dishes You Shouldn't Miss When In Delhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2023

Daulat Ki Chaat: Daulat Ki Chaat is a magical concoction that involves milk and cream (and if legend is to be believed, a full moon night). The result is a light-as-air dish topped with kesar, khoya and sometimes nuts

Gol Gappe: Head to Bangali Market for mouth watering Gol Gappe

Momos: We bet you have never had Momos like in Cannaught Place before

Dahi Bhalle: This typical North Indian chaat is best eaten in Delhi. Bangali Market is the place for you

Chole Kulcha: Chole Kulche from Gole Hatti in Fatehpuri (Purani Dilli) is all about the traditional Pakistani (pre-partition) flavor

Soya Malai Chaap: Sardar Ji Malai Chaap Wale's Soya Malai Chaap is a must try

Paranthe: If there's one place in Delhi that is known for its paratha, it is the Paranthe Wali Gali. The lane, filled with shops selling parathas, is a must-visit for street food lovers

Chole Bhature: Famous everywhere in North India, chole bhature was invented in Delhi in the 1940s. ou can easily find chole bhature at most street food joints in Delhi

Thanks For Reading!

20 World's Best Street Food Sweets: 2 Indian Sweets Make It To The List; Check Them All
Find out More