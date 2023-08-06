8 Steps You Need To Follow To Overcome Smartphone Addiction

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
Screen Time: Go to the settings on your phone, check your screen time, and note down the number and date- to assess the issue
Digital MInimalism: Try deleting the apps that you haven't used in a while. This is good for you as well as your phone
Home Screen: Declutter you home scree. Make sure to optimise and sort your apps by categories
Notifications: Turn off all social media and news app notifications! This will help you to reach out to your phone less and focus on your work
Application Blockers: Check your screen time once again, make a note of the apps you use the most. Then enter app limits and set a timer for 30 minutes to break your focus while aimlessly scrolling through apps
Black and White: Change to black and white mode, as vibrant colours capture attention and keep you hooked
Limitations: Set some hard and fast boundaries for screentime. Do not use phone for one hour before bed and after waking up, and also while having food and during family time
Unplug: Last but not the least, unplug! Take a detox from social media to spend time with friends and family
Thanks For Reading!