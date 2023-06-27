8 Signs You Are Dating A High-Value Woman

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023

She will be honest with you even if it hurts

She admires and respects you

You feel listened to when you talk to her

She doesn’t engage in gossip

She knows her worth: Her actions come from a place of self-respect and high self-esteem. Her sense of empowerment is infectious and you can’t help but admire her. She doesn’t fight for the spotlight as she is confident and secure in herself

She sets boundaries: because she know it’s important to protect her energy and well-being. She will not tolerate disrespect and is clear about what is acceptable and unacceptable to her

She lifts people up: She doesn't put others down to make herself feel better. If she sees this happening, she will take a stand and tell whoever is doing it, that it’s unacceptable. Instead, she enjoys helping people see the potential in themselves and boosting their confidence

She takes responsibility for her actions: rather than making excuses. If she has done something wrong, she will graciously accept criticism, apologize if necessary and take steps to make things right. This is a sign of emotional maturity

Thanks For Reading!

