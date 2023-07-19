8 Reasons Why Women Cheat The Man They Love

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023
No appreciation or value: If her efforts go unnoticed by her partner, she is going to get tired and seek validation from someone else. The need to be appreciated, valued, and cherished is a fundamental need for any relationship
Desire for new experience or excitement: If she isn't getting the validation from the man, and if the relationship has become monotonous, it will lead her to seek new experiences and excitement outside the current partnership. Keep the thrill and adventure alive in a relationship
No emotional fulfillment: Emotional intimacy plays important role in relationships. And when she feels emotionally disconnected from her partner, she may be more susceptible to cheating. The partner needs to be emotionally available and pay attention to her needs
No or less intimacy: Intimacy is just not limited to physical contact but it also includes emotional closeness, trust, vulnerability, and a strong physical connection. If these elements are lacking or if unresolved issues are hindering, women may be more susceptible to cheating on their partners
Unresolved personal issues: Anything that goes unresolved becomes bigger and becomes food for cheating. Personal issues can create a void or emotional distress within woman, leading her to seek comfort, validation from outside
Lack of commitment: If there's no dedication, loyalty and investment from her partner, she may move out and explore alternative relationships to fulfill her need for comfort and security
No or less communication: Communication is a key for any successful relationship. If a woman feels unheard, misunderstood, or disconnected, she will feel frustrated and emotionally distanced. In this can woman may turn disloyal
Lack of respect from partner: A healthy relationship is based on respect but if a woman feels disrespected by her partner and he disregards her opinions, she would distance herself. If partner fails to acknowledged her worth, she may engage in love affair outside
