8 Places To Enjoy Delicious Biryani In Kolkata On Affordable Price

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2023
Kolkata is known for its unique style of biryani, which is a fusion of Mughlai and Bengali flavors. When it comes to finding the best biryani in Kolkata, there are several iconic restaurants and eateries you can visit. Here are some popular places in Kolkata known for their delicious biryani
Arsalan: Arsalan is one of the most famous names when it comes to biryani in Kolkata. They offer a variety of biryani options, including chicken, mutton, and fish biryani. The aromatic and flavorful biryanis at Arsalan are a must-try
Shiraz Golden Restaurant: Shiraz is another well-known restaurant in Kolkata for its biryani. They serve both Kolkata-style biryani and Lucknowi biryani. The Kolkata biryani here is known for its distinct taste and use of potatoes
Aminia: Aminia is a century-old establishment in Kolkata that is famous for its Mutton Biryani. The tender mutton pieces and fragrant rice make it a favorite among biryani lovers
Royal Indian Hotel: Located in the heart of the city, Royal Indian Hotel is known for its delectable biryani, especially the mutton biryani. The restaurant has a loyal following of biryani enthusiasts
Zeeshan: Zeeshan is famous for its Kolkata-style biryani, which is characterized by its use of potatoes and aromatic spices. Their biryani is known for its rich and flavorful taste
Oudh 1590: If you're looking for a different biryani experience, Oudh 1590 specializes in Awadhi cuisine, and their Lucknowi biryani is a must-try. It's known for its subtle flavors and tender meat
Kolkata Biryani House: This restaurant is dedicated to serving the authentic Kolkata biryani experience. They offer a range of biryani options, including chicken, mutton, and even prawn biryani
Dada Boudi Restaurant: This modest eatery is known for its homely and flavorful biryani. The mutton biryani is a popular choice among regulars
