8 Oldest Restaurants In The World

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Stiftskeller St. Peter (803) is located in Salzburg, Austria. The restaurant has been serving guests since 803. It is considered the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Europe
Restaurante Botín (1725) located in Madrid, Spain holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest restaurant in the world. It is renowned for its traditional Castilian cuisine and is famous for its roast suckling pig
The White Horse Tavern (1673) located in Newport, Rhode Island, USA is one of the oldest taverns in the country. It has been frequented by historical figures like George Washington and famous for its colonial-style atmosphere
Zum Franziskaner (1421) located in Stockholm, Sweden has a rich history and offers traditional Swedish cuisine, including Swedish meatballs
La Tour d'Argent (1582) located in Paris, France can be translated as 'The Silver Tower.' It is one of the oldest gourmet restaurants in Paris, known for its classic French cuisine and breathtaking views of the Seine River and Notre-Dame Cathedral
Rules (1798) located in London, England is the oldest restaurant in the country. It is known for its traditional British cuisine, including game dishes and classic pies
Café Procope (1686) located in Paris, France is one of the oldest cafés in Paris. It was a meeting place for intellectuals and artists during the Enlightenment period and has a historic ambiance with its original décor and artifacts
Honke Owariya (1465) is located in Kyoto, Japan is one of the oldest restaurants in the country. First opened as a confectionery shop, the now-16th-generation, family-run shop sells its signature soba mochi and other specialties like shredded omelet, shrimp tempura, nori, and Japanese leeks
