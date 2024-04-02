8 Must Home-Grown Fruits You Need In Your Garden This Summer

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 02, 2024
The juicy, red, and sweet STRAWBERRY is the best addition to your garden. It can be grown easily on your balcony in a small pot or a container.
CUSTARD APPLE, also called SITAFAL, should be grown in your home garden this summer. Placing it in a sunny location and watering on time will give you some creamy and sweet Sitafal.
The LEMON tree is one of the most grown trees in Indian gardens. It has many uses and has a savoury flavour, making it a must-have in the house.
If you want to grow some sweet and tangy fruit, then go for JAMUN. It grows well in sunlight, making it a must-grow during the summer.
MULBERRY is a great fruit to grow in your balcony garden. It requires less effort and has a delicious, unique taste.
Grow GUAVA this summer in your garden; it has a sweet and juicy taste. It also has many health benefits.
Make APPLE part of your garden. It can be easily grown in a container, making it best for home-grown fruit plants.
POMOGRANATES, with its health benefits, is a great plant to have in your garden. You can grow it easily in a pot or a container.
