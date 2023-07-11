8 Most Expensive Cars That Everyone Dreams To Own

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 11, 2023
1962 Ferrari 250GT SWB California Spider: There's can't be any other classic car than Ferrari's California Spider model. The car is a classic model with original chassis, body, and drivetrain. The car costs around $18,045,000
1971 Lamborghini Miura SV: The only Lamborghini to feature in the biggest 25 sales in the first six months of 2023 is Miura SV from 1971. This car, initially was painted yellow in 1971, but noiw comes with blue over grey. The cost of this car is estimated around $3,580,000
1912 Simplex 50hp 5 Passenger Torpedo Tourer: Owned by Eleanora Sears from new for 25 years, it’s a matching-numbers car, and was subsequently owned and restored by Charles Chayne, Chief Engineer for General Motors. The car costs around $4,845,000
2010 Pagani Zonda R: The fifth made out of 10 Pagani Zonda Rs, this one was sold by RM Sotheby’s at Amelia Island in March. Before it went to auction, this car was given a full service by Pagani of Beverly Hills. $5,340,000
2022 Bugatti Chiron Profilée: One of the cars to achieve the highest price at auction in the first half of 2023 is also the 2022 Bugatti Chiron Profilée. The car was sold by RM Sotheby’s at its Paris auction in February at £8,380,000
1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible: It is one of only two 1969 ZL1 models ever built and the only convertible, which was sold new to John W Maher by the West Penn Garage in Pennsylvania. The car was restored in 2014 by Kevin Mackay of Corvette Repair, Inc. It costs $3,140,000
2006 Maserati MC12 Corse: This 2006 Maserati MC12’s Chassis number 003 had amassed only 123 miles since being built. However, recent work ensured the car was ready to be used, if the winning bidder wished at the cost of $3,811,000
1931 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe: While more modern supercars proliferate in the 25 biggest-selling cars sold at auction in the first half of 2023, this 1931 Duesenberg Model J demonstrates that pre-war cars are still in demand. The car has been in use for 111 years and sold at $4,295,000
