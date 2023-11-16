8 Indian Destinations That Are Perfect For Your December Vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2023

Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar and Gulmarg are two stunning winter destinations that you simply cannot miss this winter. You can experience snow at Gulmarg and slo try your hand in adventure sports

Rann Festival 2023-24 has begun at Gujarat's Rann of Kutch that will take you to an cultural exploration. The best part about this destination is the chance to stay in a tent and get to experience the white Rann of Kutch

Auli, Uttarakhand is known as the sking capital of India. The snowy destination has something for everyone. You can simply enjoy the snow or try your hand at sking

Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan is one of the most popular places to spot the Royal Bengal Tiger in India. You can visit the place to enjoy your time with nature or simply catch a gimpse of the big cat

Nagaland, land of Naga warrior tribes is a stunning place with unexplored scenic beauty that is perfect for your winter vacation. You can visit the popular Hornbill festival or simply explore nature at Dzukou valley Trek and many more

Hanle, Ladakh is the best place in India for star gazing. You can delight in the beauty of a starlit evening, and if fortune smiles upon you, you may be treated to the mesmerizing dance of the Aurora in the night sky

Sikkim is the most greenest state in India. The north eastern state is best known for its monasteries, natural beauty and the unexplored destinations. Enjoy your time with nature

Kaziranga National Park in Assam is another place that you simply cannot miss during your winter holidays. Catch a glipmse of the one horned rhino or simply enjoy your time with nature

