8 Home Remedies for Tooth Pain At Night

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
Tooth pain is a horrible experience that most of us have or will go through at one or the other point of our lives. While one has an option to rush to the doctor for the relief, it becomes all the more challenging at night when you have to deal with sudden pain and wait till the morning. Here's what you can do at home for a temporary relief
Ice pack: If the pain is due to an injury or swollen gums, a cold pressed or an ice pack can help ease the dental pain for time being. Hold the ice pack or frozen peas outside of the cheek for a few minute. This helps numb the pain and swelling
Garlic: Garlic has medicinal and antibacterial properties and can ease the pain. Crush the garlic and mix it with salt. Apply the mixture on affected tooth
Clove: Just like garlic, clove too helps ease the pain. Crush it and mix it with salt. Apply the mixture on affected tooth
Peppermint tea: Peppermint has numbing properties that can sooth a toothache. Dip one teaspoon of dried peppermint leaves in a cup of boiling water and keep it for 20 minutes. After it cools, swish it around in mouth and spat out or swallow. A few drops of peppermint oil on a cotton ball can also be placed against the affected tooth
Saltwater mouthwash: Warm salt water can help loosen debris lodged in cavities or between teeth. It may also reduce swelling. Dissolve 1 teaspoon salt in a glass of warm water and swish around in mouth for 30 second and spit it out
Aloe vera: Aloe vera gel can heal minor burns and cuts but can also sooth gums with its antibacterial qualities. It can destroy germs that cause tooth decay. The gel should be applied to the painful area of the mouth and gently massaged
Elevate your head: Try sleeping with your head propped up on several pillows. Elevating your head higher than the rest of your body will prevent blood from pooling in your head and mouth. As a result, it improves circulation, decreases swelling, and alleviates some of the pain
