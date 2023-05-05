8 habits that girls with incredible hair include in their routine

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 05, 2023
Girls with incredible hair prevent their hair from getting exposed to heat-styling appliances
Hair oiling is a must: as it nourishes your hair from the roots up and prevents it from premature greying and reducing hair thinning
They don’t overdo on shampoo: Shampooing only twice or thrice a week is recommended as it will extensively dry out hair
They eat the right foods: Consuming diet rich in iron, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein. Foods like lean red meat, chicken, fish, eggs, and spinach are super useful for hair growth
They get regular trims: every six to eight weeks to avoid split ends and excessive hair breakage
They don’t go overboard on styling products
Using a thick brush or wide-toothed comb especailly to detangle hair
They don’t wash their hair with warm water: While washing your hair, it’s best to use lukewarm water in winters especially as excessive heat can leave your hair looking dull. And for the final rinse after applying conditioner, it’s best to wash with cold water
