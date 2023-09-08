8 Foreign Countries To Travel For Budget-Friendly Vacation Where Indian Rupee Is Stronger

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023
Indonesia is a country with scenic natural landscapes and unique culture. The clear blue waters, islands, mountains, lakes and a tropical climate makes it a must-visit destination. You can engage in many water sports without spending a lot of money
Costa Rica is a beautiful country in Central America which is best for nature lovers as it is known for its rainforests, rich biodiversity, and aromatic coffee. It also, has some great beaches, and mountains in the world. You can even enjoy delicious food here. It is an ideal place for a long vacation as you can do so much here
Vietnam is famous for its beautiful Buddhist pagodas, pristine blue beaches and water activities, UNESCO heritage sites, and scrumptious cuisine. The amazing country is culturally rich too
Japan is known for onsen hot springs and kabuki baths, all-night neon-lit dance parties, anime, and sushi boat restaurants. Its rich history and culture combined with mouth-watering dishes, make it a good destination for vacations
Hungary: This culturally rich country with its stunning architecture and delicious cuisine is an attractive destination for expats. The capital city, Budapest is one of the most romantic places in the world
Cambodia is a country with French-colonial architecture and is popular for its legendary ancient temple, Angkor Wat. The palaces, museums, scenic yet less-explored beaches, natural beauty with dense forests and majestic rivers and lakes, delicious food and the charming capital city of Phnom Penh make it an ideal tourist destination
Mongolia will provide escapism from chaotic city life. Vast & less-travelled landscapes, and clear blue skies will offer an experience like none other. It is a country that will provide a dynamic mix of culture, nature and history and you can explore nomadic culture here
Paraguay: This South American country has an amazing blend of natural beauty, fascinating culture and modern cities which can be a great destination for your next trip
