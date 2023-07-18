8 Exquisite Handcrafted Décor Pieces For A Picture-Perfect Home

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023

These are handicrafts made using recycled materials. Matka Vase: is made using normal matkas which are used to store drinking water

Tiny Miracles

Leather Clock: made using scrap leather

Paper-Folded Lamps: Simplicity meets sophistication in this folded lampshade. Its innovative design allows a flat folded paper construction to unfold like a flower into a beautiful lampshade, which can be used with any existing hanging fixture

Paper-Folded Vase Covers: are not just aesthetically beautiful but also useful & sustainable. Apart from covering vases, they can also, be placed over an empty bottle and can be rolled down to fit different bottle sizes

Leather Lamp: Inspired by old metal industrial lamps, these chic leather lampshades are designed for use in homes and are also a great choice for hotels and interior design projects

Paper Folded Clock: Time to rethink the clock

This intricately woven area rug ensures your living room always stays enlightened with colours

Sapana Carpet-Mats

Elevate the ambience of your living room with rugs like this which is an exquisite work of art, where light and dark colours seamlessly merge, creating a mesmerizing mosaic. With these types of rugs, you can effortlessly transform your space into a sophisticated haven

Thanks For Reading!

7 Affordable Yet Aesthetic Home Decor Ideas From Your Favourite Celebrities
Find out More