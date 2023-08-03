8 Easy And Healthy Ways To Burn Fat In 10 Days

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 03, 2023
Eat protein: If you eat protein with each meal, you will feel fuller for long time and won't feel the need for snacking. Include meat, eggs, beans, nuts, and seeds
Include fibre in your diet: Fibre and probiotics healthy diet can help reduce inflammation in the gut promoting weight loss. With fibre intake you won't feel the craving for eating more
Sleep enough: Not sleeping enough can cause increase in hunger and lower metabolism. It also promotes fat storage. If you get adequate sleep you tend to lose more fat
Eat whole foods: Avoid processed food and eat more whole foods like chicken, fish, nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables. This will help to control calorie intake reducing the fat
Strength training: Start with free weights, squats, push-ups, and other core workouts. Strength training can increase muscle mass, which burns more calories
Exercise in the morning: You burn more fat if you work out in the morning. Early work out also doesn't increase your hunger and craving for food
Have a regular meal-plan: Along with a fixed meal plan also have a regular timing of your food. Adopt eating schedule that promotes discrete eating time, and fasting time. Eat every three and a half hours in a day
No sugar and refined carbs: Cut down on chocolate, candy bar, pastries and cakes. Eat plants which are high in fobre and nutrients but low in calories. Avoid sugar processed snacks. Additionally, refined carbs should be avoided, instead, stick to complex carbs
