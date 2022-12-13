8 Dazzling handbags to add oomph to your bridal trousseau

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 13, 2022

From sophisticated clutches to traditional potlis , to glam up your bridal trousseau; we bring to you listicle of handbags that you can pair with various attires. This dazz clutch is what you need to carry during an evening party

Lavie

This flashy Envelope Clutch is sure to make some heads turn and get you all the compliments

Add some bling to your wardrobe with Blink Frame Clutch which you can pair it easily with your traditional outfits and ethnic wear

Carry this extraordinary glitter envelope shape clutch at a family occasion or a party with friends to make a style statement

Rose Gold Bow Frame Clutch can be perfectly paired with western outfits like evening gown to add an oomph to your entire look

Mint potli bag is made of quality jute material and it will look good on your after wedding family function

Black satin gold strap handle frame clutch will look super chic when you carry it for evening parties

Copper party sling bag has a metallic texture and you can pair it with your western outfits while you head out to a pub with your partner

