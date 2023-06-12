8 Best Places To Retire With Good Health Care Facilities; Including 4 Indian Cities

Rishikesh: is the holy place where one can practise spirituality, and do community service away from the city’s temptations. It is also a well-known centre for complementary and alternative medicine, such as therapies, Ayurveda, meditation, and yoga. A retiree can cultivate a healthy body, mind, and sense of community—finally, skilled caregivers and exceptional hospitality ensure a pleasant stay

Pic credit: Uttarakhand Tourism