8 Best Places To Retire With Good Health Care Facilities; Including 4 Indian Cities

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
Sioux Falls, South Dakota: provides the best health care facilities and is ranked at No. 1 in WalletHub’s Report in best places for retirees
Pic credit: Encyclopedia Britannica
Chandigarh: also known as the 'Senior Citizen’s Paradise' is a well-planned city known for its pleasant climate, relatively clean environment, low crime rate, and excellent medical facilities
Lincoln: the state capital of Nebraska is also, known for good healthcare facilities and one of the best places to retire. The Lincoln Visitors & Convention Bureau’s Visitors Guide lists an array of music performances, theatrical shows, farmers' markets, festivals, art galleries and exhibitions, sports events and opportunities for outdoor recreation for retirees
Pic credit: World Atlas
Dehradun: has a plethora of retirement homes in addition to excellent medical facilities. The city has pleasant weather, a low crime rate, and it is a laid-back city where you would like to spend the rest of your life
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: Quality health care in private hospitals is available at reasonable prices. The Dominican Republic offers a retirement visa or 'pensionado'. Retirees can enter the country on a tourist visa and then apply for a retirement visa which takes several months
Pic credit: Encyclopedia Britannica
Rishikesh: is the holy place where one can practise spirituality, and do community service away from the city’s temptations. It is also a well-known centre for complementary and alternative medicine, such as therapies, Ayurveda, meditation, and yoga. A retiree can cultivate a healthy body, mind, and sense of community—finally, skilled caregivers and exceptional hospitality ensure a pleasant stay
Pic credit: Uttarakhand Tourism
Bhubaneswar: the capital of Odisha has a variety of multi-speciality and super-speciality hospitals. The ancient city is known for its magnificent temples and tranquil secluded beaches
Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania
Pic credit: Encyclopedia Britannica
Thanks For Reading!