8 Beautiful Divine Temples That Look Mesmerising At Night

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Located in the ancient city of Varanasi (also known as Kashi), on the banks of the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh; the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the most important Hindu pilgrimage and cultural site. You should visit this temple for the mesmerising Ganga Aarti held in the evenings at the ghats and witness the beauty of this serene place

