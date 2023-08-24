8 Beautiful Divine Temples That Look Mesmerising At Night

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 24, 2023
Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Located in the ancient city of Varanasi (also known as Kashi), on the banks of the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh; the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the most important Hindu pilgrimage and cultural site. You should visit this temple for the mesmerising Ganga Aarti held in the evenings at the ghats and witness the beauty of this serene place
Pics credit: Twitter- Varsha Singh
Kedarnath Mandir, Uttarakhand: The temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is situated in the Garhwal Himalayas near the Mandakini River. The temple offers stunning natural beauty, with breathtaking views of the surrounding peaks
Meenakshi Amman Mandir Madurai, Tamil Nadu: The temple is dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, and her consort Lord Sundareswarar, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. It is a masterpiece of art and architecture that reflects the cultural and historical richness of India
Brihadisvara Temple, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu: The temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is renowned for its architectural grandeur, rich history, and spiritual significance
Surya Mandir, Konark, Odisha: The beautiful Konark Sun Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and dedicated to Sun God, Surya. It is symbolic of India's architectural and cultural heritage
Shree Dwarkadhish Mandir, Dwarka, Gujarat: The temple which is at the cusp of the Gomti River and the Arabian Sea, provides a scenic backdrop to the spiritual site dedicated to Lord Krishna
Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas, which are considered to be sacred abodes of Lord Shiva. The major attraction 'Bhasma Aarti' is performed early in the morning before dawn
Modhera Surya Mandir, Gujarat: Modhera Sun Temple dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) is renowned for its exquisite architecture, intricate carvings, and its significance in Hindu religious and cultural heritage. The Modhera Dance Festival is held in the temple's premises during January whcih showcases traditional Indian dance forms against the backdrop of the temple's splendid architecture
Thanks For Reading!