7 Yoga Asanas To Relieve Arthritis Pain

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2023
Yoga is a great way to improve flexibility, reduce stress, and promote overall well-being. It is also helpful for individuals with arthritis, or a family history of arthritis. However, it's important to consult a professional before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have arthritis
Tadasana (Mountain Pose): This foundational pose helps improve posture and balance, which can alleviate joint pain and stiffness
Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose): This pose stretches and strengthens the entire body, including the wrists, shoulders, hamstrings, and calves, while providing relief for arthritis pain
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Cobra pose can strengthen the back muscles, alleviate back pain, and increase spinal flexibility
Vrikshasana (Tree Pose): Tree pose enhances balance and strengthens the legs. It's a low-impact way to work on joint stability and concentration
Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend): This pose helps stretch the spine, hips, and hamstrings, promoting flexibility and easing discomfort in the lower back and hip joints
Marjariasana (Cat-Cow Pose): This gentle flow between two poses helps improve spine flexibility and relieves tension in the neck and back
Savasana (Corpse Pose): This relaxation pose helps reduce stress and tension in the body, which can contribute to arthritis relief
