7 World's Most Expensive Aircraft That You Will See Flying In The Sky Soon

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft: The cost of production of this aircraft is $145 Million. It has a range of 8,786 miles and a cruising speed of 560 mph. It will take 280 passengers on a non-stop 17-hour flight from Perth, Australia to London, England
Pic credit: Twitter- @AirplanesAbout
The German-designed Spaceliner with a cost of production of $33 billion relies on 11 reusable liquid rocket engines for propulsion, facilitating a vertical launch into sub-orbital space. Following this, the spacecraft transitions into a rapid glide mode, achieving velocities of 15,000 mph as it descends towards its destination. This will reduce travel time significantly, ensuring that a journey from Los Angeles to London takes no longer than an hour
Pic credit: @DesignEngine
Boom Supersonic Aircraft, 'Overture' with a cost of production of $200 Million is capable of travelling at a little more than double the speed of sound. It can take 55 passengers to destinations around the world in half the time it takes them now
Pic credit: Pinterest
Boeing 777X produced at a cost of $442.2 million is a wide-body aircraft designed for multiple classes and featuring dual aisles. It can accommodate 384 to 426 passengers. It includes spacious overhead compartments and increased legroom in the wider cabin area
Pic credit: Pinterest
Lockheed MC-130J with a production cost of $114 million will be in service by 2027. It will be like a flying boat that can take off as well as land on both, water and ground
Pic credit: @GDI_Urdu
Shenyang J-31 with a cost of production $70 million is a 5th-generation twin-jet fighter aircraft. It can climb to heights in a little more than 1 minute’s time
Pic credit: @BizColombo
Beechcraft King Air 360 manufactured at a production cost of $7.9 million, comes equipped with a dual flight management system and a terrain awareness and warning system. It has the capability to achieve speeds of up to 360 mph and can accommodate up to 11 occupants, including the crew. This aircraft is particularly appealing to those who relish leisurely cruising at an altitude of 30,000 feet alongside companions, or to affluent individuals of prominence who require efficient business travel
Pic credit: @ToyerToys
