7 World's Most Expensive Aircraft That You Will See Flying In The Sky Soon

Beechcraft King Air 360 manufactured at a production cost of $7.9 million, comes equipped with a dual flight management system and a terrain awareness and warning system. It has the capability to achieve speeds of up to 360 mph and can accommodate up to 11 occupants, including the crew. This aircraft is particularly appealing to those who relish leisurely cruising at an altitude of 30,000 feet alongside companions, or to affluent individuals of prominence who require efficient business travel

Pic credit: @ToyerToys