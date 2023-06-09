7 Wonder Foods That Calm Your Nervous System

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023

Bananas: contain the amino acid tryptophan that converts to serotonin and relax the nervous system

Blueberries: protect brain and nerve cells from inflammation

Dark Chocolate: increases serotonin, a neurotransmitter responsible for feelings like satisfaction, happiness and optimism. Serotonin levels are reduced in depression

Grapes: contains anti-oxidant resveratrol that protects nervous system

Green Tea: has anti-anxiety effects

Avocados and Chia Seeds: contain healthy omega-3 fats that protects nerve cells and brain tissues

