6 Ways To Win People In Your Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
1. If someone INSULTS you, pause for a second and look at them and ASK "Are you okay?"
2. If you think someone is LYING, look at their eyes and don't say anything.
3. If you are in an ARGUMENT, keep your voice calm. It will give them the impression that you are winning the argument.
4. Good posture increases CONFIDENCE, spread your body out and take up more SPACE. It will lead to increased confidence.
5. Don't put too much trust in friends, learn how to use ENEMIES. Never hate your enemies. It affects your judgment.
6. Win through your ACTIONS, never through your arguments. Prove your point with action; emotional arguments solve nothing.
Thanks For Reading!