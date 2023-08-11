7 Ways To Motivate Yourself When People Try To Pull You Down

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 11, 2023
Make a detailed list of your goals and write them as per the day-to-day to-do list. Track your progress each day. Keep working towards your goals without getting affected by what people say and try to influence you negatively or demotivate you. Don't belittle yourself because of people's criticism and harsh words.
Set small and achievable goals to stay driven. When you want to achieve something and you don't segregate the large task into smaller steps; you will feel that the goal is difficult to achieve.
Celebrate your wins; both small and big ones. Be happy about it. Treat yourself to something that you enjoy- dessert, spa, movie or anything else.
Practice self-gratitude. Keep on appreciating yourself for your strengths, goals accomplished and success. Remember all those moments when you excelled especially in uncertain and extreme situations. You can even, jot them down.
Don't be around people who always try to pull you down. These people draw fun from other people's failures. Try to remain in company of those who motivate you and inspire you to grow in life.
Understanding mistakes help you grow but at the same time, try to learn from them and move ahead in life. Don't keep on blaming yourself. Don't make your life miserable.
Keep yourself engaged. Read books. Go out for a walk. Exercise, meditate or do yoga. Pursue your hobbies- cooking, painting, gardening or anything else. Listen to songs that you love. Organise and declutter your space- home, wardrobe, mobile, mail, and people from your social media.
Thanks For Reading!